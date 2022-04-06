'BJP Strengthening Resolve of Ek Bharat', Says PM Modi on Party's 42nd Foundation Day; Slams 'Family Parties'

Addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) foundation day event on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the party, saying it is “continuously strengthening the resolve of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat".

“From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Kutch to Kohima, BJP is continuously strengthening the resolve of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat," PM Modi said.

He said that this year’s foundation day is important for three reasons: “First, we are celebrating 75 years of independence, this is a major occasion for inspiration. Second, rapidly changing global situation; new opportunities are coming up for India continuously," PM Modi said.

PM Modi further said, thirdly, BJP’s double engine government has come to power once again in four states recently, adding that after three decades a party has touched the mark of 100 members in Rajya Sabha.

PM Modi went on to say that there was a time when people had accepted that be it a government of any party, nothing will be done for the country. “There was despair. Today, every citizen of the country is proudly saying that the nation is changing and going ahead swiftly," the prime minister said.

In an oblique attack on the Congress party, PM Modi said “family parties have never allowed the youth of the country to progress"

“They have always been betrayed," PM Modi said, adding that, today “we should be proud that today BJP is the only party which is alerting the country of this problem".

