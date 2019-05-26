Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

BJP Supporter Killed in Tripura; CPI(M) Denies Allegations Holding it Responsible

The party worker was murdered at Banikya Chowmuhani area on Saturday night. A case has been registered and the investigation is on.

PTI

Updated:May 26, 2019, 10:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BJP Supporter Killed in Tripura; CPI(M) Denies Allegations Holding it Responsible
Representational Image.
Loading...
Agartala: A supporter of the ruling BJP was killed in Tripura's West Tripura district, police said on Sunday.

The BJP alleged that the CPI(M) had a hand in the death of its supporter, but the communist party denied the allegation.

"A BJP karyakarta was murdered at Banikya Chowmuhani area on Saturday night. We have reported that there is involvement of CPI(M). There is also silent Congress support from behind," BJP state spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya told reporters.

Police said Shibu Das was found severely injured at Banikya Chowmuhani area under mysterious circumstances and he died on way to a local police station.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

Another BJP supporter Biju Bhowmik was killed at Fatikcherra of West Tripura district on Friday last, police said.

Bhattacharya claimed that two BJP supporters were killed since Lok Sabha election results were announced, adding that 25 BJP supporters were assaulted in the last three days.

However, the opposition CPI(M) Sunday rubbished the BJP allegations and claimed that murders of two BJP supporters were due to their own factional feuds.

CPI(M) central committee member Bijan Dhar claimed on Sunday evening that more than 200 cases of attacks and 88 cases of arson had taken place in Tripura since Lok Sabha results were announced.

"At least 209 cases of attacks against Left leaders and supporters and 88 cases of arson and ransacking occurred across the state since Lok Sabha election results were announced. But nobody was arrested for any of these," Dhar, who is also the convener of Tripura Left Front told reporters.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram