BJP Targeting Congress Leaders in Recent Bengaluru Violence, Says KPCC Chief

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar Tuesday alleged that the BJP government in the state was targeting Congress leaders over the recent violence in Bengaluru to "politicise" the issue. On his first visit to the national capital after being appointed the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President, Shivakumar claimed BJP leaders were "harassing" local Congress leaders.

"Congress leaders have no role in the violence. However, the BJP is trying to politicise the issue by linking the names of Congress leaders to the incident," Shivakumar told reporters. He also alleged that the saffron party government failed to provide security to Congress legislator Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, whose house was destroyed during the violence that broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11.

Shivakumar is in the national capital to meet his party's top brass, and submit additional documents sought by the Enforcement Directorate officials in a money-laundering probe against him. Separately, Karnataka Tourism Minister C T Ravi — who was in the national capital to meet Union ministers — questioned the fact-finding committee set up by the Congress on the violence.

"What is the purpose of this committee? To justify the attack on Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy?" Ravi asked, responding to reporters' query about the committee. "Some Congress leaders had instigated the public to attack the house of a Congress MLA in order to settle a political score. Truth will come out soon," he further said. PTI LUX

