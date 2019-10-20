BJP, Telangana Transport Union Slam CM KCR for 'Defying' Court Orders, Announce Public Meeting on Oct 30

Hyderabad: Expressing displeasure at Telangana’s government for defying court orders on Road Transport Corporation (RTC) strike, BJP National General Secretary, Arun Singh, on Sunday hit out at state’s chief minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, for suppressing the unions instead of holding talks with them.

Singh claimed that people in Telangana are unhappy with the KCR government for oppressive tactics against the striking RTC unions and leaders.

The BJP leader hit out at Telangana government for defying the High Court orders to hold talks with the RTC unions and employees, who are on a statewide strike for the past 16 days, demanding merger of RTC with the state government.

Taking a dig at Telangana CM KCR, Singh said that he is anguished as he has never seen such a government in the country, which is suppressing 48,000 families.

The BJP leader also hit out at the chief minister for adopting a wait and watch policy and arresting the leaders of political parties, including Telangana BJP president Lakshman, for participating in the strike.

Meanwhile, elated at the success of the strikes, RTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) convenor, Ashwatthama Reddy, demanded that the state government concede to the just demands of the striking unions. He also announced a "Sakala Janula Samarabheri" on October 30 with 5 lakh workers joining the strike.

In a meeting with the opposition parties, Reddy also lashed out at the KCR government for defying High Court orders.

Reddy also reiterated that the protests will continue till October 30.

