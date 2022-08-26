BJP, TMC & Congress Gear Up for Mega 2023 Poll Battle in Tripura

Tripura is gearing up for assembly polls that is expected to be held in 6 months. BJP, Congress, CPIM and TMC have all began their poll efforts to fight the 2023 battle with their A team.

JP Nadda is scheduled to visit Tripura on August 27 and interestingly, the RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat too will be visiting the state around the time.

BJP has kicked off the poll fever by changing the state Chief Minister. Biplab Deb was replaced by Manila Saha just two months ago. Ahead of Nadda’s visit, BJP also announced that the state will have a new party chief – Rajeev Bhattacharya. Rajeev has been with the BJP since 1991 and was the Vice President of BJP in the state.

Speaking to News18 Rajeev Bhattacharya said, “The party has given me this responsibility, I thank Nadda for that, this is a challenging role and we will all work together. I am sure we will win Tripura polls next year.”

From changing the Chief Minister to appointing a new party chief in the state, the BJP looks to adopt the theory of rejuvenation within the party but the challenge is to see whether the move will work in favour of the BJP or not. Sources in BJP say that Nadda’s visit will set the election ball rolling in the state.

Tripura has 60 seats out of which 20 seats has a tribal domination. Before Nadda’s visit, the party was dealt a blow from Tipra Motha, a party formed by Pradyut DebBurma, the royal descendent, who is fighting for the right of indigenous people. Autonomous District Council (ADC) leader Hangsha Kumar Tripura deserted the BJP and joined Tipra Motha. Hangsha boasts a good influence in tribal area and this will have effect on the upcoming polls, sources say.

While on one hand the BJP thinks change in guard would help them come back with a bang, Pradyut’s strong indigenous pull and would definitely effect the party.

Last time around, the BJP last fought polls in alliance with the IPFT who have always fought for the rights of indigenous people, but people on ground say this time Pradyut enjoys more support from the community.

Speaking to News18 earlier, Pradyut Kishore said, “Government formation is not possible without their support, and we would support only those who promise Tipraland in writing”.

Congress on the other hand will try to fight it out in spite of lacking good organisation in the state. Sudip Roy Burman who was with Congress had switched to the BJP winning 2018 polls with a BJP ticket. He went on to became a BJP Minister, but has now switched back to Congress ahead of polls.

Speaking to News18, Sudip Roy Burman said, “We are very hopeful we met Priyanka Gandhi and she is satisfied with us. Priyanka ji will come in November. She has asked us to raise key issues affecting people. We look to bag an alliance with Tipra Motha. TMC is closed chapter in Tripura.”

The open invitation to an alliance with Pradyut’s party holds political significance, but this would depend on Congress’ performance in other areas.

TMC too is readying their team though they removed Subal Bhowmick from the post of the state president. Sources say Bhowmick is all set to jump ship to the saffron brigade and that is most likely why he was removed but on record, TMC’s Rajib Banerjee said, “The party has seen that in last municipal polls, the party did not fare well in despite all efforts. Decision to remove Bhowmick from the post comes after careful observations.”

TMC got on to a good started in 2021 with great momentum, but according to locals, that pace is now lacking on ground. Party insiders however say that they are developing their strength silently. “TMC will be a real challenger to the BJP in the state,” TMC Rajyosabha MP Susmita Dev said.

“We have the support of people on the ground and I am confident of that because people believe in the governance model of West Bengal. In the next five months, we will work hard with all the workers to turn the goodwill into electoral support. Even in the last few days where our state president was silent people responded to our meetings and protests.”

The Left on the other hand does not seem to be putting their efforts into marketing as much, but sources say they are working hard to bring back the old glory.

As parties prepare their strategies, the stage is set for the mega political battle in the state of Tripura.

