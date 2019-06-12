BJP, TMC Workers Clash in Birbhum as Post-poll Violence Keeps Bengal on Edge; Policemen Attacked

Suri (WB): A police team was attacked allegedly by BJP workers on Wednesday when it was trying to lift a road blockade at a village in Birbhum district, a police officer said.

The BJP workers put up the road blockade near a bus stand in Bandar village under Nanoor police station to protest against the arrest of two saffron party supporters following a skirmish in the area on Tuesday night.

Eyewitnesses said when the police lathicharged to disperse the agitators, they too attacked the police team and four police personnel, including Officer-in-charge of Nanoor police station Manoj Singh, were injured.

District Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh, however, said, "No policemen suffered injuries in the attack.

So far five persons have been arrested." After the blockade was lifted, a clash broke out between the workers of the BJP and the Trinamool Congress.

The two parties traded barbs over the clash. BJP district general secretary Kalosona Mondal said, "Our workers were peacefully protesting against the illegal arrest and harassment of BJP workers when the police resorted to lathicharge. The TMC activists also pelted stones at our supporters."

TMC district vice-president Abhijit Sinha claimed, "The BJP is trying to vitiate peace. They attacked the police without provocation. Our supporters were also attacked by BJP-backed goons."