Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

BJP, TMC Workers Clash in Birbhum as Post-poll Violence Keeps Bengal on Edge; Policemen Attacked

The BJP workers put up the road blockade near a bus stand in Bandar village under Nanoor police station to protest against the arrest of two saffron party supporters following a skirmish in the area on Tuesday night.

PTI

Updated:June 12, 2019, 7:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BJP, TMC Workers Clash in Birbhum as Post-poll Violence Keeps Bengal on Edge; Policemen Attacked
File photo of police maintaining vigil after violence in Bengal. (Twitter/ANI)
Loading...

Suri (WB): A police team was attacked allegedly by BJP workers on Wednesday when it was trying to lift a road blockade at a village in Birbhum district, a police officer said.

The BJP workers put up the road blockade near a bus stand in Bandar village under Nanoor police station to protest against the arrest of two saffron party supporters following a skirmish in the area on Tuesday night.

Eyewitnesses said when the police lathicharged to disperse the agitators, they too attacked the police team and four police personnel, including Officer-in-charge of Nanoor police station Manoj Singh, were injured.

District Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh, however, said, "No policemen suffered injuries in the attack.

So far five persons have been arrested." After the blockade was lifted, a clash broke out between the workers of the BJP and the Trinamool Congress.

The two parties traded barbs over the clash. BJP district general secretary Kalosona Mondal said, "Our workers were peacefully protesting against the illegal arrest and harassment of BJP workers when the police resorted to lathicharge. The TMC activists also pelted stones at our supporters."

TMC district vice-president Abhijit Sinha claimed, "The BJP is trying to vitiate peace. They attacked the police without provocation. Our supporters were also attacked by BJP-backed goons."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram