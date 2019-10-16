BJP to Celebrate 'Accession Day' on October 26th Across J&K, Says Everyone in State Must Celebrate it
Ashok Kaul, said on October 26, 1947, Maharaja Hari Singh, the ruler of the Jammu and Kashmir then, signed the instrument of accession of J&K with the Union of India, and as such this day forms a very important landmark in the history.
In this August 6, 2019 file photo, a deserted street is seen through a barbwire set up as blockade during curfew in Srinagar. (AP)
Jammu: The Bharatiya Janata Party unit in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh will celebrate "Accession Day" of Jammu & Kashmir with the Union of India on October 26, the party's state general secretary Ashok Kaul said.
Kaul, after discussing preparations for a successful programme, told reporters that it will be celebrated across the state at every level in the organisation.
Addressing the meeting, Kaul, said on October 26, 1947, Maharaja Hari Singh, the ruler of the Jammu and Kashmir then, signed the instrument of accession of J&K with the Union of India, and as such this day forms a very important landmark in the history.
"The historic day forms an essential part of our lives and every resident of the state must celebrate it," he said.
