Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

BJP to Celebrate 'Accession Day' on October 26th Across J&K, Says Everyone in State Must Celebrate it

Ashok Kaul, said on October 26, 1947, Maharaja Hari Singh, the ruler of the Jammu and Kashmir then, signed the instrument of accession of J&K with the Union of India, and as such this day forms a very important landmark in the history.

PTI

Updated:October 16, 2019, 7:46 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BJP to Celebrate 'Accession Day' on October 26th Across J&K, Says Everyone in State Must Celebrate it
In this August 6, 2019 file photo, a deserted street is seen through a barbwire set up as blockade during curfew in Srinagar. (AP)

Jammu: The Bharatiya Janata Party unit in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh will celebrate "Accession Day" of Jammu & Kashmir with the Union of India on October 26, the party's state general secretary Ashok Kaul said.

Kaul, after discussing preparations for a successful programme, told reporters that it will be celebrated across the state at every level in the organisation.

Addressing the meeting, Kaul, said on October 26, 1947, Maharaja Hari Singh, the ruler of the Jammu and Kashmir then, signed the instrument of accession of J&K with the Union of India, and as such this day forms a very important landmark in the history.

"The historic day forms an essential part of our lives and every resident of the state must celebrate it," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram