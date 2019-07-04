Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

BJP to Hold 'Padyatras' as Part of Gandhi's 150th Birth Anniversary Celebrations: Amit Shah

Referring to BJP's landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Amit Shah urged cadres to not rest till the party forms governments in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

PTI

Updated:July 4, 2019, 7:47 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BJP to Hold 'Padyatras' as Part of Gandhi's 150th Birth Anniversary Celebrations: Amit Shah
File photo of BJP president Amit Shah.
Loading...

Ahmedabad: BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday said party workers would take out 'padyatras' across the country to spread the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of the Father of the Nation.

Shah, also the Union home minister, said an official announcement about the initiative will be made by the party in coming days.

The BJP chief was addressing party workers from seven assembly segments which are part of his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. "In 2022, our country will be celebrating 75 years of Independence and 150 years of Gandhiji's birth (this year).

"On the occasion of 'Gandhi 150', Gujarat BJP workers should set a goal to reach out to the masses and spread Gandhiji's principles and teachings," said Shah.

"The party has taken a decision in this regard and an official announcement will be made in days to come.

"On the occasion of 'Gandhi 150', party workers would hold 150-hour padyatras at various levels (booth, district, state) across the country to spread Gandhiji's teachings to the masses," said the home minister.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "serving people for 18 years (as Gujarat CM and as PM) without taking a vacation", Shah said he has eliminated three "demons", namely casteism, dynastic politics and appeasement politics.

"After 1960s, elections used to be fought on the issues of casteism, dynastic politics and appeasement politics.

"But Narendra bhai has put the final nail on the coffin of these three demons of our democracy in this Lok Sabha election and started a new tradition of politics of performance," he said.

Referring to the air (2019) and surgical (2016) strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, Shah said the people of India had been for long waiting for a PM like Modi. "We stormed into Pakistan and eliminated terrorists," he said.

"No one can be allowed to play with our security in the name of peace. We want peace with respect and I believe that our power will become the base for a lasting peace," said the home minister.

Referring to BJP's landslide victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Shah urged cadres to not rest till the party forms its governments in states like West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

He said though the media as well as political analysts had doubt about BJP's victory in the 2019 polls, the party won 303 Lok Sabha seats.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram