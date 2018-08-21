BJP to Take Out 'Asthi Kalash Yatra' in All States to Pay Tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The BJP will take out yatras with urns carrying ashes of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in all districts and immerse those in rivers across the country.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with BJP chief Amit Shah, will hand over the ashes of the late leader to the party's state unit presidents, according to a statement.The BJP said since all party workers and people across the country want to pay tributes to Vajpayee, it has decided to take out 'asthi kalash yatras' in all states.Processions will start from state capitals and will pass through all blocks, the BJP said, adding the ashes of the BJP stalwart will be immersed in rivers across the country.A similar procession was taken out in Haridwar on August 19, where Shah along with Union minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Uttrakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh were present to bid farewell to the departed leader.Later, the ashes were immersed in the Ganga river by Vajpayee's family members and BJP leaders.The former prime minister died in the national capital on August 16 at the age of 93. His death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital, where he was admitted on June 11 with a variety of ailments.His mortal remains were consigned to the flames at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal on the banks of the Yamuna in Delhi the next day.