Sabarimala Row: BJP to Take Out Rath Yatra to Protest Arrest of Lord Ayyappa Devotees
The yatra will begin on November 8 from Kasargod and culminate at Pathanamthitta on November 13, BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai said.
BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday extended full support to the protest by Ayyappa devotees against entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala temple.
Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP in Kerala on Sunday announced a 'Rath Yatra' to save the customs and traditions of Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala, intensifying the agitation against the entry of all women into the shrine, a day after its Chief Amit Shah extended the party's support to devotees.
The yatra under the auspices of NDA would begin on November 8 from Kasargod and culminate at Pathanamthitta on November 13, BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai told reporters. He said, "The party has decided to continue protests against the arrest of of Ayyappa devotees who participated in the agitation over Sabarimala issue."
Shah had on Saturday extended party's full support to the agitation of Ayyappa devotees across the state, while addressing a function in Kannur. BJP workers would observe a one-day fast in front of the DGP office here on October 30.
Attacking the CPI-M led LDF government over its decision to implement the Supreme Court verdict allowing the entry of women of all ages into the hill temple without considering the sentiments of devotees, Pillai said, "It has become a war between believers and atheists."
Meanwhile, a group of prominent personalities including former ISRO Chairman G Madhavan Nair and former Travancore Devaswom Board President and KPCC member G Raman Nair joined the BJP in the presence of Amit Shah here Saturday night.
They were given party membership card, BJP said in its Facebook post. Former State DGP T P Senkumar held a meeting with Shah, it said.
Besides, Pandalam Royal family members Sasikumar Varma and Narayana Varma met the BJP Chief and held discussions, it added.
The Ayyappa temple had witnessed high drama with around a dozen women in 10-50 age group being prevented from entering the temple by protesting devotees after the doors were opened for all women between October 17-22, following the Apex court judgement.
