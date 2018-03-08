English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP to Target OBC and SC Youth via 'Harmony Lunch' Programmes Ahead of 2019 General Elections
The BJP is set to target the youth from SC and OBC communities by organising 'Samrasta Bhoj' or Harmony Lunch programmes at block levels across the country to convince people that they are 'Hindu' first.
New Delhi: With the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections around the corner, the BJP has decided to introduce community lunch programmes to push its 'Hindutva' agenda.
The BJP is set to target the youth from SC and OBC communities by organising 'Samrasta Bhoj' or Harmony Lunch programmes at block levels across the country to convince people that they are 'Hindu' first. The National General secretary of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Abhijat Mishra, is responsible for the execution of the programme at the national level.
Under this plan, 10 booth level workers of BJP at every polling booth in the country will organise the lunch programmes. BJP workers will bring along lunch for two people from their home, and dine with the youth from OBC and SC communities.
Speaking to News18, Abhijat Mishra said, “We want the youth to come together and eliminate caste divisions of the society. They should become one and let harmony prevail among the Hindu communities which shall lead to the progress of our nation. In our Harmony Lunch programmes local representatives of OBC and SC communities will get a platform to speak about various issues."
Mishra said the lunch scheme will begin on April 14, which happens to be Amedkar Jayanti, till 6th December which is the Pari Nirvan Diwas of Bhimrao Ambedkar.
"For these six months our BJYM workers will communicate with the youth of OBC and SC communities and hold seminars and meetings to convey our message to them,” said Abhijat.
Dodging questions if people from Non Hindu communities will also be invited for Harmony Lunch prpgramme and said, “let us rectify ourselves first.”
In order to ensure success in organising these Harmony Lunch programmes all over the country, BJYM will be forming small committees at the Lok Sabha, State, wards and polling booth levels.
A meeting was also held in January this year regarding the plan, which was presided over by National President of BJYM Poonam Mahajan and other senior officials of BJYM.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
