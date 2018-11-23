English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Tops the Charts in TV Advertising Ahead of Polls, Netflix Follows in 2nd Spot; Cong Not Even in Top 10
BJP's advertisement on TV has taken the place of Vimal pan masala in the week ended November 16. The BJP was followed by Netflix and Trivago in that order. The Congress, however, was not in the list of top 10 brand advertisers.
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the top brand advertiser on television in the countdown to Assembly elections in five states, according to the latest Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data.
BJP's advertisement on TV has taken the place of Vimal pan masala in the week ended November 16. The BJP was followed by Netflix and Trivago in that order. The Congress, however, was not in the list of top 10 brand advertisers.
Assembly elections usually set the tone for the general elections and the BJP is surely leaving no stone unturned in its race to retain power at the Centre.
Five states are going to polls — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. The Assembly elections in these states will be held between November 12 and December 7, in what could be a virtual semi-final to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Counting of votes will be taken up together in all the five states on December 11.
Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its president Amit Shah, the BJP has since 2014 got better of the Congress in every major state polls where both were the main rivals.
BJP's advertisement on TV has taken the place of Vimal pan masala in the week ended November 16. The BJP was followed by Netflix and Trivago in that order. The Congress, however, was not in the list of top 10 brand advertisers.
Assembly elections usually set the tone for the general elections and the BJP is surely leaving no stone unturned in its race to retain power at the Centre.
Five states are going to polls — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. The Assembly elections in these states will be held between November 12 and December 7, in what could be a virtual semi-final to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Counting of votes will be taken up together in all the five states on December 11.
Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its president Amit Shah, the BJP has since 2014 got better of the Congress in every major state polls where both were the main rivals.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Want to See a Komodo Dragon? Indonesian Governor Says You Have to Fork Over $500
- Syed Modi International: Sameer, Saina Win; Ashwini and Satwik Enter Doubles Semis
- WhatsApp Update: Soon Users Will Watch Videos Directly From Notifications
- Facebook Slammed For Viral Post Auctioning Teen as Child Bride
- Is Apple Making a Low-Cost Streaming Dongle, similar to Google Chromecast And Amazon Fire TV?