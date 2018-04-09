BJP Trying to Divide Everything, Including Sports and Media: Manish Tewari

Former Information and Broadcasting Minister Manish Tewari on Monday said that the ruling BJP was dividing everything between them and the Congress.“After dividing everything, including the media, between them and us, its sports’ turn now. The intent is wrong and they want to divide the country,” Tewari told News18.The statement comes a day after Tewari took to Twitter and accused the Union sports ministry of trying to "politicise" sports by seeking information on medal record of Indian athletes in the past four years for a comparison with the UPA government, a charge rejected by the Ministry.Tewari tweeted a screenshot of the letter, purportedly written by a sports ministry official to National Sports Federations, asking for information on performance of athletes in the past four years for comparison.“The Sports Federation must provide data from the last few years,” Tewari added on Monday.The text of the letter posted by Tewari on Twitter read: "MoS's (I/c) office sought the following information urgently: "The no. of medals won by India in the international events during the last four years — if a comparison is made with medal won by India during UPA government. This may kindly be treated as urgent."Tewari used the purported letter to hit out at the sports ministry and tweeted: "Isn't this blatant politicisation of sports? Read mail below: @Ra_THORe office is ostensibly asking Sports Federations for a comparison of the medals won by India in the past 4 years as opposed to UPA years? Sportspersons win medals for India not NDA/BJP or UPA! Very Shameful. (sic)"(With inputs from PTI)