English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Trying to Divide Everything, Including Sports and Media: Manish Tewari
The statement comes a day after Tewari took to Twitter and accused the Union sports ministry of trying to "politicise" sports by seeking information on medal record of Indian athletes in the past four years for a comparison with the UPA government, a charge rejected by the Ministry.
A file image of Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari.
New Delhi: Former Information and Broadcasting Minister Manish Tewari on Monday said that the ruling BJP was dividing everything between them and the Congress.
“After dividing everything, including the media, between them and us, its sports’ turn now. The intent is wrong and they want to divide the country,” Tewari told News18.
The statement comes a day after Tewari took to Twitter and accused the Union sports ministry of trying to "politicise" sports by seeking information on medal record of Indian athletes in the past four years for a comparison with the UPA government, a charge rejected by the Ministry.
Tewari tweeted a screenshot of the letter, purportedly written by a sports ministry official to National Sports Federations, asking for information on performance of athletes in the past four years for comparison.
“The Sports Federation must provide data from the last few years,” Tewari added on Monday.
The text of the letter posted by Tewari on Twitter read: "MoS's (I/c) office sought the following information urgently: "The no. of medals won by India in the international events during the last four years — if a comparison is made with medal won by India during UPA government. This may kindly be treated as urgent."
Tewari used the purported letter to hit out at the sports ministry and tweeted: "Isn't this blatant politicisation of sports? Read mail below: @Ra_THORe office is ostensibly asking Sports Federations for a comparison of the medals won by India in the past 4 years as opposed to UPA years? Sportspersons win medals for India not NDA/BJP or UPA! Very Shameful. (sic)"
(With inputs from PTI)
Also Watch
“After dividing everything, including the media, between them and us, its sports’ turn now. The intent is wrong and they want to divide the country,” Tewari told News18.
The statement comes a day after Tewari took to Twitter and accused the Union sports ministry of trying to "politicise" sports by seeking information on medal record of Indian athletes in the past four years for a comparison with the UPA government, a charge rejected by the Ministry.
Tewari tweeted a screenshot of the letter, purportedly written by a sports ministry official to National Sports Federations, asking for information on performance of athletes in the past four years for comparison.
“The Sports Federation must provide data from the last few years,” Tewari added on Monday.
The text of the letter posted by Tewari on Twitter read: "MoS's (I/c) office sought the following information urgently: "The no. of medals won by India in the international events during the last four years — if a comparison is made with medal won by India during UPA government. This may kindly be treated as urgent."
Tewari used the purported letter to hit out at the sports ministry and tweeted: "Isn't this blatant politicisation of sports? Read mail below: @Ra_THORe office is ostensibly asking Sports Federations for a comparison of the medals won by India in the past 4 years as opposed to UPA years? Sportspersons win medals for India not NDA/BJP or UPA! Very Shameful. (sic)"
(With inputs from PTI)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|8
|4
|5
|17
|1
|Australia
|31
|26
|28
|85
|2
|England
|19
|19
|11
|49
|4
|Canada
|7
|15
|10
|32
|5
|Scotland
|6
|8
|10
|24
|6
|New Zealand
|4
|7
|6
|17
|7
|Wales
|4
|4
|3
|11
|8
|South Africa
|4
|1
|4
|9
|9
|Cyprus
|2
|0
|2
|4
|10
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|12
|Samoa
|1
|1
|0
|2
|12
|Singapore
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Uganda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|17
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|18
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|18
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|18
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|22
|Kenya
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Fiji
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Not Anushka Shetty, Prabhas To Marry Chiranjeevi's Niece Niharika Konidela?
- A Biopic on Salman Khan? Varun Dhawan Has the Funniest Response
- WrestleMania 34: Undertaker Returns, AJ Styles Retains Title And WWE Sets Attendance Record
- IPL 2018: AB De Villiers Goes Past Kohli and Warner to Rank Third in List of Most Sixes
- No Membership for Actress Sri Reddy Who Stripped in Public, Says Telugu Film Association