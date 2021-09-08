BJP Turns Offensive on Forceful Conversions’ Issue in Chhattisgarh

Accusing the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government of not being serious on alleged forceful conversions in the state, the BJP in Chhattisgarh has turned the heat on the government. After top leaders slammed the Congress government over the issue in the last few days, a senior leader of the BJP state unit told News18, wishing anonymity, that the party was planning to launch a campaign shortly.

The matter came to the fore recently as a pastor was allegedly beaten up by a mob inside a police station in Raipur last Sunday. Some Hindutva groups had approached police with the complaint that the Christian priest was engaged in conversions.

As the matter gained controversy, the Baghel government had removed several police officers including Senior Superintendent of Police Raipur over assault on the pastor inside the police station.

“It’s not a state ruled by Yogi Adityanath or Nitish Kumar, none can be allowed to assault anyone who is in police custody," Congress State Communications head Shailesh Nitin Trivedi said on the Raipur incident.

However, the BJP is persistently alleging that the Baghel government is not serious about those engaged in conversions. Brajmohan Agrawal, a former BJP minister alleged that stringent actions are not being taken against those accused of conversions under CrPC and IPC even if the guilty is handed over to the police like what happened in Raipur.

Around a week ago, a mob of around 100 had barged into the house of a 25-year-old pastor in Kabirdham district, thrashing the man, his family and vandalising his property. The mob before leaving the place had raised slogans about forceful conversions.

A controversy had sparked off after Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma had asked his police stations to verify conversions by Christian missionaries to assess any forcible conversions. The officer had said there was no immediate law and order situation but some locals had ‘fears’. The order had followed an incident of tension created after the administration razing down a church allegedly built on government land in village Telanga Para in neighbouring Kondagaon district.

Dr Vimal Chopra, a senior RSS ideologue even claimed that one of the claimants of CM’s post in Chhattisgarh (read TS Singh Deo) has claimed that Rohingya Muslims had intruded till Ambikapur district in Chhattisgarh. He also referred to Sukma’s SP’s action on conversions.

Dr Chopra further alleged that such elements remain present in the State always but find a conducive atmosphere once Congress returns to power.

A church was attacked by a mob in Kachina village at Raipur outskirts during a Sunday morning prayer when the BJP was in power in the year 2016.

Meanwhile, Congress party spokesperson Sushil Anand Shukla denied allegations saying every person reserves the right to offer prayers in the manner specified by his/her religion. On Rohingya intrusion charges, Shukla hit back saying Chhattisgarh is based in the central portion of the country and if Rohingyas had intruded this far, it was a question mark for the Centre and not for the Chhattisgarh government.

As political analysts believe the conversion issue is an attempt for the BJP to shift focus back on the tribal-dominated Bastar region where the party had lost 11 out of 12 seats in Assembly polls in 2018.

A couple of days ago, CG Christian Community head Arun Pannalal had allegedly justified conversions saying it was permitted by the existing laws. Pannalal, however, could not be reached for comments on the matter.

During a recent Chintan Shivir at Jagdalpur, the party had decided to focus on Bastar among other regions in the run-up to 2023 Assembly polls.

Former Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh had said how the conversion incidents have risen in the Congress government’s 2.5 years not only in Bastar, also in Sarguja and other plain areas, is a concerning trend and shows that it’s being done under the government patronage. “We will be working for public awareness shortly," Dr Singh had affirmed clearly specifying the party strategy on the sensitive issue.

