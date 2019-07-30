BJP Under Pressure to Crack Whip on Unnao MLA After Fresh FIR for Conspiracy to Kill Rape Survivor

Lucknow: A fresh FIR against BJP Unnao MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar for a criminal conspiracy to kill Unnao rape survivor has built pressure on the party to act against its lawmaker.

Sengar, who has been accused of raping the Unnao woman, was on Monday booked for "hatching a criminal conspiracy to kill the rape survivor and her family" after a car that the rape survivor was travelling in met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli on Sunday.

Police had said that a car in which the Unnao rape victim, her family and lawyer were travelling hit a truck, killing two members, while leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has not initiated any action against Sengar, is under fire from opposition parties but continues to remain tight-lipped about the issue.

Speaking to News18, Samajwadi Party MLC from Unnao, Sunil Singh Sajan, said, “At a time when the entire country stand in solidarity with the Unnao rape victim, the BJP is standing by its MLA who is accused of rape. This is enough to expose their hypocrisy. The BJP folks talk about respecting women in Lok Sabha and attack SP leader Azam Khan, but they are mum when it comes to their own MLA.”

“Even CM Yogi is not speaking anything against his party’s MLA who has now also been accused of conspiracy to kill the survivor. Is the BJP waiting for the survivor to get killed before they are forced to take any kind of action against their own MLA?” Sajan said.

On Monday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra termed the incident "shocking" and asked why the party was not taking action against the Uttar Pradesh MLA.

"The road accident involving the Unnao rape victim is shocking. Where has the CBI probe in this case reached. Why is the accused MLA still in the BJP? Why is there laxity in the security of the victim and the witnesses," she asked on Twitter.

She asked if one can hope for any justice from the BJP government without an answer to these questions. "What is the BJP waiting for? Why has this man not been expelled from their party even when his name is in the latest FIR in the Unnao rape case," Priyanka Gandhi asked. "Does it have no moral duty towards its citizens anymore, or was that never on its agenda anyway," she tweeted.

She also shared a picture of the BJP MLA with UP CM Yogi Adityanath and questioned why the BJP had not taken any action against the lawmaker yet. The Congress workers will also be staging a protest outside the BJP office in Lucknow on Tuesday.

"So a woman is allegedly raped by a BJP MLA. Her father is beaten up and dies in custody. A key witness dies mysteriously last year. Now her aunt who was also a witness is killed and her lawyer is critically injured in an accident caused by a truck with blackened number plates," she later tweeted.

The Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party also raised the questions over the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

However, sources from the party said that despite mounting political pressure, the clout of Sengar will make it difficult for the BJP to act against him. The stature of Sengar in his vicinity is such that even after hailing from Thakur community, he helped BJP’s Sakshi Maharaj win by a margin of over four lakh votes in Unnao, which is dominated by voters from the Brahmin community. Sakshi Maharaj had even paid a visit to express gratitude to Sengar after winning the Lok Sabha elections.