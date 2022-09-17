BJP vs TRS on Hyderabad Liberation Day: Amit Shah Kicks Off Celebrations, KCR to Lead 3-day State Events

The state of Telangana is all set to witness a massive political faceoff between BJP and the ruling TRS government on ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ celebrated on September 17.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will both unfurl the national flag in Hyderabad in separate events to mark the ‘Liberation Day’ celebrations. While Union home minister Amit Shah will unfurl the National Flag at the Parade Ground, Chief Minister KCR will unfurl the tricolor at the Public Gardens. The state government has announced three days of celebrations.

It was on this day that the erstwhile Hyderabad State under the Nizam acceded to the Indian Union, a year after India gained independence. On September 17, 1948, the then Hyderabad state, which was under the rule of Nizam, was annexed into the Union of India following a military action, initiated by the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The BJP government kicked off the year-long celebrations to commemorate the 75 years of ‘Hyderabad State Liberation’ today at an event in Secunderabad with Home Minister Amit Shah as the chief guest. Shah arrived in Hyderabad late last night and tweeted this morning greeting the people of Telangana, Hyderabad-Karnataka, and Marathwada on ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’. He also hailed them for their courageous fight against the atrocities of the ‘Razakars’ to merge the region into the Union of India.

Speaking at the event, Shah credited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for the liberation of Hydearabad and took a swipe at those who had “turned back” on celebrating the day due to vote bank politics and the “fear” of Razakars.

The Razakars were a private militia who defended the erstwhile Nizam rule in Hyderabad and oppressed the Hindus. When India gained independence, the Razakars called for Hyderabad state to either join Pakistan, or to become a Muslim dominion while resisting its merger with the Union of India.

Here’s the 75th #HyderabadLiberationDay Theme Song. This musical rendition is a tribute to the countless lives laid down in the fight for freedom from the tyranny of Nizams. Do listen in & share! pic.twitter.com/OpW4dY1SRc — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) September 16, 2022

Several other top BJP leaders also tweeted about the ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy even posting a ‘75th Hyderabad Liberation Day Theme Song.’

(With inputs from PTI)

