Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

BJP Will Levy Token Charge of Re 1 for Water, Power Supply if it Comes to Power in Delhi, Says MP Parvesh Verma

Slamming the Kejriwal government's free water and power supply scheme, the West Delhi MP said the token charge will be to honour the 'self-respect' of the residents of the national capital.

PTI

Updated:January 13, 2020, 10:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BJP Will Levy Token Charge of Re 1 for Water, Power Supply if it Comes to Power in Delhi, Says MP Parvesh Verma
File photo of Parvesh Verma. (Image : Twitter)

New Delhi: BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Monday said his party will levy a token charge of Re 1 for water and power supply to the poor people in the city if it wins the upcoming assembly polls.

Slamming the Kejriwal government's free water and power supply scheme, the West Delhi MP said the token charge will be to honour the "self-respect" of the residents of the national capital.

Verma said he has given this suggestion to the party's manifesto committee and it could be one of the poll promises of the BJP for the assembly elections slated to be held on February 8.

"People feel they have given back to the government if some token charge is taken. When our government will come, we will not go for zero(bill), we will take a token charge of Re one so that self-respect of the people is maintained," he said in reply to a question.

Verma also accused the Delhi government of "betraying" the residents of the national capital on its promise of infrastructure development.

He cited 70 promises of the Aam Aadmi Party before coming to power in 2015, saying the party allegedly failed to fulfill its promises of coming up with a power plant, constructing 500 schools and 20 colleges, building primary health centres and water augmentation measures, among others.

The BJP MP accused the Kejriwal government of spending more money on advertisements than the development projects undertaken by it.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram