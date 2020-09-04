BJP Will Protest Against Inflated Power Bills, Says Maha MLA

INDIA

Thane: Former Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Ravindra Chavan on Friday said the state government was doing nothing about inflated electricity bills and his party would raise the issue forcefully in the legislature. He said protests, which include getting people to write to the Uddhav Thackeray government as well as burning copies of such bills and meters, was underway in areas like Ambernath and Kalyan in Thane district.

Chavan is MLA from Dombivali segment in the district..

  • First Published: September 4, 2020, 7:12 PM IST
