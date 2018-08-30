English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Modi Govt Following Divert and Rule, Says Arundhati Roy As Civil Society Bats for Arrested Activists
A joint statement signed by Roy, lawyer Prashant Bhushan and activists Aruna Roy and Jignesh Mevani among others said the arrests “highlight the violation of all due procedures and are a mockery of the legal system”.
File photo of Arundhati Roy. (Image courtesy: AP)
New Delhi: The BJP will “try to derail everything” with “some surprise attack” in the run-up to the 2019 elections, writer-activist Arundhati Roy alleged on Thursday as she joined leading intellectuals and civil society members to demand action against Maharashtra police for launching a “vicious and malafide attack” against human rights activists.
