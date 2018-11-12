GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

BJP Woman Worker Says Senior Party Leader Sexually Harassed Her for Months, Files Complaint Via Email

Sanjay Kumar has resigned from the post of Pradesh BJP general secretary (Organisation) following the controversy.

Divya Kapoor |

Updated:November 12, 2018, 7:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BJP Woman Worker Says Senior Party Leader Sexually Harassed Her for Months, Files Complaint Via Email
Image for representation.
Loading...
Dehradun: A BJP woman worker, who had slapped sexual harassment charges against senior party leader Sanjay Kumar, has sent her complaint to the police on e-mail.

The victim has lodged a complaint with the police in connection with the case which is being looked into, ADG (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar said Monday. The complaint was received on e-mail on the November 10 night and is being looked into by SP (Rural) Sarita Dobhal, he said.

Kumar has already resigned from the post of Pradesh BJP general secretary (Organisation) following the controversy.

The woman party worker has alleged in her complaint that she came in touch with Kumar at a party programme some months ago after which he has been sexually harassing her. She said that she had approached senior party leaders with her complaint but they took no action.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...