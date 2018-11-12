English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Woman Worker Says Senior Party Leader Sexually Harassed Her for Months, Files Complaint Via Email
Sanjay Kumar has resigned from the post of Pradesh BJP general secretary (Organisation) following the controversy.
Dehradun: A BJP woman worker, who had slapped sexual harassment charges against senior party leader Sanjay Kumar, has sent her complaint to the police on e-mail.
The victim has lodged a complaint with the police in connection with the case which is being looked into, ADG (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar said Monday. The complaint was received on e-mail on the November 10 night and is being looked into by SP (Rural) Sarita Dobhal, he said.
Kumar has already resigned from the post of Pradesh BJP general secretary (Organisation) following the controversy.
The woman party worker has alleged in her complaint that she came in touch with Kumar at a party programme some months ago after which he has been sexually harassing her. She said that she had approached senior party leaders with her complaint but they took no action.
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Saturday 10 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Monday 12 November , 2018
India and World War 1: 100 Years of WW1
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Saturday 10 November , 2018 Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Monday 12 November , 2018 India and World War 1: 100 Years of WW1
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
