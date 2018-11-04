BJP Worker Fired at, Killed With Sword in Poll-Bound Rajasthan; Protesters Stage Sit-In With Body

A BJP leader was brutally killed by unidentified men who first opened fire and then attempted to behead him with a sword in Pratapgarh area of poll-bound Rajasthan on Saturday.The brutal attack unfolded on Saturday when the victim, identified as Samrath Kumawat, was standing on the road. According to initial reports, three to four motorcycle-borne men fired at Kumawat and then attacked him with a sword, nearly beheading him.The assailants fled the spot as people rushed to the aid of Kumawat who was bleeding profusely. The BJP worker, however, died on the spot.Demanding action, protesters sat on the road with Kumawat’s body, following which Pratapgarh station SHO Babulal Murariya rushed to the spot and assured them that the murderers would be arrested and punished.The murder is likely to raise the political temperature in the BJP-ruled state which will vote in Assembly elections on December 7.