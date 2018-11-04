English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Worker Fired at, Killed With Sword in Poll-Bound Rajasthan; Protesters Stage Sit-In With Body
The assailants fled the spot as people rushed to the aid of Kumawat who was bleeding profusely.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Jaipur: A BJP leader was brutally killed by unidentified men who first opened fire and then attempted to behead him with a sword in Pratapgarh area of poll-bound Rajasthan on Saturday.
The brutal attack unfolded on Saturday when the victim, identified as Samrath Kumawat, was standing on the road. According to initial reports, three to four motorcycle-borne men fired at Kumawat and then attacked him with a sword, nearly beheading him.
The assailants fled the spot as people rushed to the aid of Kumawat who was bleeding profusely. The BJP worker, however, died on the spot.
Demanding action, protesters sat on the road with Kumawat’s body, following which Pratapgarh station SHO Babulal Murariya rushed to the spot and assured them that the murderers would be arrested and punished.
The murder is likely to raise the political temperature in the BJP-ruled state which will vote in Assembly elections on December 7.
The brutal attack unfolded on Saturday when the victim, identified as Samrath Kumawat, was standing on the road. According to initial reports, three to four motorcycle-borne men fired at Kumawat and then attacked him with a sword, nearly beheading him.
The assailants fled the spot as people rushed to the aid of Kumawat who was bleeding profusely. The BJP worker, however, died on the spot.
Demanding action, protesters sat on the road with Kumawat’s body, following which Pratapgarh station SHO Babulal Murariya rushed to the spot and assured them that the murderers would be arrested and punished.
The murder is likely to raise the political temperature in the BJP-ruled state which will vote in Assembly elections on December 7.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Sunday 04 November , 2018
Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Sunday 04 November , 2018 Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Kicks Off Her Bachelorette Weekend With Girlfriends & Sophie Turner; See Pics
- How Bollywood Films Intimate Scenes and Why It Leaves Room for Sexual Harassment
- Apple Accused of Going Too Far With New 'Black-Bottomed' Foot Emoji
- World’s First Foldable Smartphone, FlexiPai Launched: Watch Video
- Delhi Pollution - Top 5 CNG Cars to Buy in India: Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Alto and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...