BJP Worker Found Dead in Bengal's Hooghly, Party Blames TMC

Kolkata: Body of BJP worker was found floating in a canal in West Bengal's Hooghly district today.

The death of Kashinath Ghoshhas led to a war of words between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress. BJP is alleging Trinamool Congress behind the death of the party worker, NDTV reported.

There have been several clashes between the two parties in the past, with each side accusing the other of spreading violence.

Less than a week ago, a Trinamool Congress worker was allegedly killed by BJP supporters in Goghat. Six BJP supporters were arrested after the incident.