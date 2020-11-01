BJP Worker Found Hanging from Tree in Nadia District; Dilip Ghosh Says 'Bengal Becomes New Heartland of Rape, Murder'

The body of a 34-year-old BJP worker was on Sunday found hanging from a tree in Gayeshpur area in West Bengal’s Nadia district. The man, who has been identified as Bijoy Shil, was found hanging in a mango orchard near a cremation field by the local people this morning.

The locals immediately alerted the Kalyani police station after which his body was taken to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination.

Shil's family members have alleged that he was killed and later hanged from a tree by some local TMC workers.

Condemning the incident, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, "Law and order is deteriorating everyday in West Bengal. Another incident of lawlessness has taken place. This state has become the new heartland of rape and murder. First, they murdered, then hanged the body from trees and spread the news as suicide. This is a nexus between police and criminals here."

Meanwhile, the state BJP has demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter and called for a 12-hour Kalyani Bandh on November 2.

"Bijoy Shil, member of BJP, has been cruelly murdered. The pattern remains the same. This time it is in Gayeshpur constituency, Nadia Kalyani. The law and order of West Bengal has totally gone awry. The Hon'ble Gov @jdhankhar1 Ji, please take cognizance," tweeted BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy.

In recent months, this is the eight such incident in West Bengal. A BJP booth president at Hingalgunge in North 24 Parganas, who was brutally attacked allegedly by TMC panchayat members on October 13, succumbed to injuries on October 19. The BJP leader was identified as Rabindranath Mandal and he was the president of 234 number booths at Mangalchandi village at Hingalganj in North 24-Parganas district.

A few days ago, the death of a BJP worker allegedly in police custody in East Midnapore created a ripple in the West Bengal politics after the Calcutta High Court on October 16 ordered for its re-post mortem after being pleaded by the state BJP.

Not the least, on July 13, BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray from Hemtabad in Bengal’s North Dinajpur district was found hanging in front of a shop near his house.

In another incident that took place on July 29, a BJP worker was found hanging from a tree near his house in Bengal’s East Midnapore district. In this case too, the BJP leaders alleged that he was killed by the TMC workers after he had refused to join them. He was identified as Purnachandra Das (44), a booth president of BJP in the Ramnagar area of the south Bengal district.

Later, BJP’s former councillor Manish Shukla was gunned down in Titagarh in North 24-Parganas on October 4, which had created a massive outrage in the state.