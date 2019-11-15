Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

BJP Worker Found Hanging in Jungle in West Midnapore, Party Blames TMC for Murder

BJP national general secretary and Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya said the TMC was trying to establish a reign of terror in the state.

PTI

Updated:November 15, 2019, 4:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BJP Worker Found Hanging in Jungle in West Midnapore, Party Blames TMC for Murder
Image for representation.

Dantan (WB): A BJP worker was on Friday found hanging from a tree in West Midnapore's Dantan area, fuelling suspicions that he was killed over political rivalry.

The deceased has been identified as Barsha Hansda. Hansda, 44, was found hanging in the jungles of Santoshpur in Dantan area of West Midnapore - where the ruling TMC and the BJP have been at each other's throats over the past one year.

A case of "unnatural death" has been filed and the body sent for autopsy, police said.

The BJP alleged that Hansda was murdered by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters, a charge denied by the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

BJP national general secretary and Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya said the TMC was trying to establish a reign of terror in the state.

"The TMC is trying to terrorize BJP workers by establishing a reign of terror in the state. An active and popular BJP activist was brutally murdered by TMC goons. Hewas the only earning member of his family," Vijayvargiya said.

Rejecting the allegations as "baseless", TMC West Midnapore district president Ajit Maity said the death was a result of internal rivalry within the saffron camp.

The Jangalmahal belt in Bengal, comprising West Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura and Jhargram districts, had been witnessing frequent clashes between the TMC and BJP workers since 2018 panchayat elections.

Three BJP workers -- Jagannath Tudu, Trilochan Mahato, Dulal Kumar -- were found hanging in separate incidents in Purulia last year, causing a huge political furore in Bengal.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram