BJP Worker Injured After Ball by Jyotiraditya Scindia Hits Him On His Head During Impromptu Cricket Match

A local BJP worker was reportedly injured by a shot played by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia during an impromptu cricket match in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district.

Reports suggest that the BJP worker suffered injuries to the head on Wednesday while trying to catch a ball hit by the Union civil aviation minister.

The incident is said to have occurred at a newly-constructed Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association stadium at Itaura, a local BJP functionary Dheeraj Dwivedi told PTI.

An impromptu game of cricket was being played after the stadium was inaugurated earlier in the day.

The BJP worker - Vikas Mishra - tried to catch the ball hit by the minister, but he allegedly missed the catch and the ball hit him in the forehead. He reportedly sustained injuries above his right eye.

Video of the incident shows the Union Minister escorting the BJP worker out of the stadium. The worker was seen bleeding and was using a handkerchief on the wounded area. The worker was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital and his condition was said to be stable.

He was moved to Sanjay Gandhi Medical College Hospital. Scindia, along with former minister Rajendra Shukla and Rewa MP Janardhan Mishra, visited him in the hospital later.

“During the inauguration ceremony of the cricket stadium, a match was going on and Jyotiraditya Scindia was batting. Suddenly a ball from his bat hit the right eye of a man, also a BJP worker," Alakh Prakash, Chief Medical Officer, Sanjay Gandhi Hospital told ANI.

