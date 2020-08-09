BJP Worker Injured in Militant Attack in Budgam, Party Spokesperson in J&K Terms it 'Barbaric'

Militants on Sunday shot at and injured a BJP worker in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. A police official said militants fired upon Abdul Hamid Najar, a resident of Mohiendpora area of Budgam in central Kashmir this morning, leaving him injured.

He said Najar is a BJP worker. Najar was shifted to a hospital and further details on his condition were awaited, the official added.

BJP Jammu and Kashmir spokesman Altaf Thakur strongly condemned the attack on Najar, terming it as barbaric and an inhuman act.

He said that militants have been attacking unarmed people like Najar which is cowardice and that police must track the attackers forthwith and punish them.

(With inputs from PTI)