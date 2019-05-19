Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll Results

All India Figures

Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results

»
1-min read

BJP Worker Shot Dead by Congress Leader in Indore, Party Says 'Political Rivalry'

The incident took place some time before the polling for the Indore Lok Sabha seat came to an end.

PTI

Updated:May 19, 2019, 11:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BJP Worker Shot Dead by Congress Leader in Indore, Party Says 'Political Rivalry'
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Indore: A 60-year BJP worker was allegedly shot dead by a Congress leader in Paliya village in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place some time before the polling for the Indore Lok Sabha seat came to an end, police said.

Talking to PTI, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ruchivardhan Mishra said Congress leader Arun Sharma allegedly shot dead Nemichand Tanvar outside his house possibly with a country-made gun from close range around 5.30 pm.

At the time of incident, Sharma's two sons were also present there, she said.

Tanvar was taken to a nearby hospital, but doctors could not save him, the woman police officer said, adding that the matter was under investigation and a search has been launched to trace the accused.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Rakesh Singh said in a statement that the murder was a fallout of a political rivalry.

Tanvar is a victim of it and he was an active party worker, Singh said.

He also alleged that the main accused in the case, Arun Sharma, is close to state Health Minister Tulsiram Silavat.

He said that Tanvar and his sons were threatened on Sunday afternoon for working in favour of the BJP during the Lok Sabha polls. They were told that they will face dire consequences for their act.

Singh said the accused should be arrested soon and strong legal action must be initiated against him.

Efforts to contact Silavat on the issue proved futile.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram