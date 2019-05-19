English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
BJP Worker Shot Dead by Congress Leader in Indore, Party Says 'Political Rivalry'
The incident took place some time before the polling for the Indore Lok Sabha seat came to an end.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Indore: A 60-year BJP worker was allegedly shot dead by a Congress leader in Paliya village in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said.
The incident took place some time before the polling for the Indore Lok Sabha seat came to an end, police said.
Talking to PTI, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ruchivardhan Mishra said Congress leader Arun Sharma allegedly shot dead Nemichand Tanvar outside his house possibly with a country-made gun from close range around 5.30 pm.
At the time of incident, Sharma's two sons were also present there, she said.
Tanvar was taken to a nearby hospital, but doctors could not save him, the woman police officer said, adding that the matter was under investigation and a search has been launched to trace the accused.
Meanwhile, state BJP president Rakesh Singh said in a statement that the murder was a fallout of a political rivalry.
Tanvar is a victim of it and he was an active party worker, Singh said.
He also alleged that the main accused in the case, Arun Sharma, is close to state Health Minister Tulsiram Silavat.
He said that Tanvar and his sons were threatened on Sunday afternoon for working in favour of the BJP during the Lok Sabha polls. They were told that they will face dire consequences for their act.
Singh said the accused should be arrested soon and strong legal action must be initiated against him.
Efforts to contact Silavat on the issue proved futile.
The incident took place some time before the polling for the Indore Lok Sabha seat came to an end, police said.
Talking to PTI, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ruchivardhan Mishra said Congress leader Arun Sharma allegedly shot dead Nemichand Tanvar outside his house possibly with a country-made gun from close range around 5.30 pm.
At the time of incident, Sharma's two sons were also present there, she said.
Tanvar was taken to a nearby hospital, but doctors could not save him, the woman police officer said, adding that the matter was under investigation and a search has been launched to trace the accused.
Meanwhile, state BJP president Rakesh Singh said in a statement that the murder was a fallout of a political rivalry.
Tanvar is a victim of it and he was an active party worker, Singh said.
He also alleged that the main accused in the case, Arun Sharma, is close to state Health Minister Tulsiram Silavat.
He said that Tanvar and his sons were threatened on Sunday afternoon for working in favour of the BJP during the Lok Sabha polls. They were told that they will face dire consequences for their act.
Singh said the accused should be arrested soon and strong legal action must be initiated against him.
Efforts to contact Silavat on the issue proved futile.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Trailers This Week: Witness the Passion of Kabir Singh and the Madness of Black Mirror Season 5
- 7 Dassault Rafale Fighter Jets Make Emergency Landing in Indonesia
- Here’s What Game of Thrones Stars would be Doing Next After the Sun Sets Forever on Westeros
- Priyanka Chopra is Creating a Storm at Cannes with her Stunning Red Carpet Appearances, See Pics
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Rashid to Rabada - Five First Time World Cuppers
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results