BJP Worker Shot Dead by Militants in J&K; Amit Shah Says 'This Violence Won't Last Long'

Anguished to learn about the killing of BJP karyakarta, Shabir Ahmad Bhat by terrorists in Pulwama (J&K). This act of cowardice is highly condemnable. Extremists cannot stop the youth of Kashmir from choosing a better future for themselves. This cycle of violence won't last long. pic.twitter.com/hAOb4ptPeo — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 22, 2018

The sacrifice of our @BJP4JnK karyakartas will not go in vain. Entire BJP stands firmly with Shabir Ahmad Bhat's family in this hour of grief. My deepest condolences. May god give his family the strength to bear this tragic loss. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 22, 2018

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activist was abducted and killed by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said on Wednesday.Shabir Ahmad Bhat was shot dead by militants in the early hours of Wednesday at his home in Pulwama's Rakh-e-litter area."Shabir Ahmad Bhat was abducted yesterday (Tuesday). His bullet riddled body was found earlier this morning," the police said.According to sources, Bhat was also provided with armed guards for protection.Bhat is the first political activist killed by the terrorists after the government announced municipal and panchayat elections in state last week.BJP chief Amit Shah has condoled Bhat's death by saying that terrorists could not stop the youth from choosing a better future. He further said that "this cycle of violence won't last long".