1-min read

BJP Worker Shot Dead by Militants in J&K; Amit Shah Says 'This Violence Won't Last Long'

Bhat is the first political activist killed by the terrorists after the government announced municipal and panchayat elections in state last week.

News18.com

Updated:August 22, 2018, 10:57 AM IST
File photo of Shabir Ahmad Bhat.
New Delhi: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activist was abducted and killed by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said on Wednesday.

Shabir Ahmad Bhat was shot dead by militants in the early hours of Wednesday at his home in Pulwama's Rakh-e-litter area.

"Shabir Ahmad Bhat was abducted yesterday (Tuesday). His bullet riddled body was found earlier this morning," the police said.

According to sources, Bhat was also provided with armed guards for protection.

Bhat is the first political activist killed by the terrorists after the government announced municipal and panchayat elections in state last week.

BJP chief Amit Shah has condoled Bhat's death by saying that terrorists could not stop the youth from choosing a better future. He further said that "this cycle of violence won't last long".







| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

