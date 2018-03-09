English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Worker Slaps Farmer at TN Temple, Demands His Arrest for Abusing Her
The incident took place when farmer association leader Ayyakanu was distributing pamphlets in the Thiruchendur temple against the Centre's policy on GM crops.
A heated argument ensued between Ayyakanu and BJP worker Nellaiyammal at the Thiruchendur temple.
Chennai: In major embarrassment for the BJP, a party worker was caught on camera slapping the president of the farmers’ association at a temple in the state’s Thoothukudi district.
The incident took place when the union’s leader Ayyakanu was distributing pamphlets in the Thiruchendur temple against the Centre over its policy on Genetically Modified or GM crops. A heated argument ensued between the farmers led by Ayyakanu and district secretary of the BJP's women's wing Nellaiyammal. The situation escalated when the latter called Ayyakanu a “fraud”.
During the argument, Ayyakanu abused the BJP worker and called her derogatory words, following which Nellaiyammal slapped him. In the video, she is also seen showing slippers to the farmer and threatening him with dire consequences.
The BJP’s state unit has now sought the farmer’s arrest. “We filed a police complaint after our party cadre was abused by Ayyakanu. He called her a prostitute. How can someone use such words against any woman? We demand the arrest of the farmer for using derogatory words against our worker," BJP spokesperson Narayanan Tirupathi said.
Ayyakanu and his team of farmers are on a 100-day rally to press the state and central governments for farm relief measures such as loan waivers and hike in minimum support price. They were shown black flags by the BJP cadre on entering Kanyakumari district.
The farmers had hit the headlines in July last year for their marathon protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar using skulls, bones and urine to grab the political class’ attention.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
