BJP Workers Beat Up Moradabad Poll Officer For Asking Voters to Press ‘Cycle’ Button

BJP activists allegedly beat up the presiding officer at booth number 231 in Bilari in the Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers alleged that the officer, Mohd Zubair, was pressurising women voters to press the ‘cycle button' of the Samajwadi Party.The officer was later removed from the booth but no action was taken against the attackers.A video shared by news agency ANI showed the polling officer being thrashed as cops intervene and take him out of the polling booth.In Etah, a number of voters alleged that the presiding officials were pressuring voters to vote for the "cycle". One such officer, Yogesh Kumar, was taken off duty.In Rampur, Samajwadi Party leader and Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam Khan alleged that over 300 EVMs have malfunctioned in the constituency and the DM is threatening voters.Both the Election Commission and the Rampur DM has refuted his allegations.The 10 constituencies voting in the third phase in Uttar Pradesh are Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Aonla, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Pilibhit and Barelly. The first five seats have a large presence of the backward Yadav vote bank, and the area is often also described as the Yadav land of UP politics. The other five, meanwhile, have a strong presence of Muslims.