BJP Workers Claim TMC Supporters Attacked them, Smashed Their Car in Bengal’s Itahar

Itahar: Several BJP workers were allegedly attacked by the ruling Trinamool Congress supporters in Itahar Assembly constituency in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district on Sunday, while campaigning for the state Assembly elections.

The BJP workers alleged that a group of around 100-150 TMC supporters blocked their way, attacked them and smashed one of their cars. One BJP worker Nripen Das, who received injuries in the attack, said the incident took place while they were heading to Surun village with party candidate Amit Kundu.

The BJP candidate from Itahar, Amit Kundu, said, “The TMC workers are every day creating problems in the Gulandar area of the constituency. They are tearing the placards and posters of BJP. They are also threatening our party workers.”

After the attack, Kundu lodged an FIR at the local police station. The BJP workers blocked the road before the police station and resorted to slogans shouting against the failure of the local police to maintain peace in the area. They only dispersed after an assurance from the police officials against the alleged TMC workers and the filling of the FIR.

The both ruling Trinamool Congress and the opponent BJP have been alleging each other of violent attacks during the ongoing election campaign in the state.

However, the TMC candidate Musharraf Hossain has strongly denied the allegation. He said that in Itahar BJP has no vote bank. That is why they are trying to demoralize the TMC. He also claimed that police can check the CCTV footage, but will find nothing as they are peacefully conducting the campaigns in the area.