English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Worker's Father 'Beheaded' Over Naming Town Square After Modi in Bihar
Bihar Police, however, claimed that murder of 65-year-old Ramchandra Yadav on Thursday night, whose BJP activist son Kamlesh Yadav sustained injuries in the attack, was the fallout of a "personal enmity".
Slain Ramchandra Yadav's son narrates about the incident.
Darbhanga (Bihar): Unidentified persons hacked to death the father of a BJP worker here allegedly over a tiff over naming of a square on the outskirts of the city after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Police, however, claimed that murder of 65-year-old Ramchandra Yadav on Thursday night, whose BJP activist son Kamlesh Yadav sustained injuries in the attack, was the fallout of a "personal enmity".
Kamlesh Yadav, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital, told reporters "a chowk (square) at our native village of Bhadavan in Sadar police station area had been named after Narendra Modi two years ago".
"On Thursday, local RJD supporters, who had been opposed to naming of the square after Modi, tried to remove the plaque bearing the name of the square. When we protested, they said that the RJD's victory in bypolls to one Lok Sabha and an assembly seat marked their party's resurgence and hence they wanted to rename the square after Lalu Prasad", Yadav alleged.
"The RJD supporters went away after we resolutely opposed them. However, in the night, a group of 20-25 persons came to hour house riding on motorcycles, attacked my father with a sword, severing his head", Yadav, whose arm was slashed by a sword carried by the assailants, said.
Additional SP, Darbhanga, Dilnawaz Ahmad, however, said "as per our information, the attackers had some personal enmity with Kamlesh Yadav and his family. We are not aware of any dispute over naming of the square, though all angles would be investigated".
Local BJP workers in the district also staged a demonstration in protest against the killing, blocking road traffic for close to an hour. They were pacified by the police who assured them of adequate action against the guilty.
Meanwhile, state BJP spokesman Rajib Ranjan told PTI over phone "incidents like these demonstrate RJD's belief in hooliganism and corruption. They have merely retained two seats they had held earlier, but they want to strike terror in the hearts of the people of Bihar".
Also Watch
Police, however, claimed that murder of 65-year-old Ramchandra Yadav on Thursday night, whose BJP activist son Kamlesh Yadav sustained injuries in the attack, was the fallout of a "personal enmity".
Kamlesh Yadav, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital, told reporters "a chowk (square) at our native village of Bhadavan in Sadar police station area had been named after Narendra Modi two years ago".
"On Thursday, local RJD supporters, who had been opposed to naming of the square after Modi, tried to remove the plaque bearing the name of the square. When we protested, they said that the RJD's victory in bypolls to one Lok Sabha and an assembly seat marked their party's resurgence and hence they wanted to rename the square after Lalu Prasad", Yadav alleged.
"The RJD supporters went away after we resolutely opposed them. However, in the night, a group of 20-25 persons came to hour house riding on motorcycles, attacked my father with a sword, severing his head", Yadav, whose arm was slashed by a sword carried by the assailants, said.
Additional SP, Darbhanga, Dilnawaz Ahmad, however, said "as per our information, the attackers had some personal enmity with Kamlesh Yadav and his family. We are not aware of any dispute over naming of the square, though all angles would be investigated".
Local BJP workers in the district also staged a demonstration in protest against the killing, blocking road traffic for close to an hour. They were pacified by the police who assured them of adequate action against the guilty.
Meanwhile, state BJP spokesman Rajib Ranjan told PTI over phone "incidents like these demonstrate RJD's belief in hooliganism and corruption. They have merely retained two seats they had held earlier, but they want to strike terror in the hearts of the people of Bihar".
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Irrfan Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Tumour
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
AIFW 2018: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles On The Runway, Gets Candid About Her Ramp Walk and More
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
AIFW AW '18 Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Bipasha Basu, Rhea Chakraborty Bring Glamour To The Event
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Friday 16 March , 2018 Irrfan Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Tumour
Friday 16 March , 2018 AIFW 2018: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles On The Runway, Gets Candid About Her Ramp Walk and More
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 16 March , 2018 AIFW AW '18 Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Bipasha Basu, Rhea Chakraborty Bring Glamour To The Event
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Infinity War Trailer: The End Is Near and Thanos Has Got Us All Stoked About It
- Lionel Messi: The Beautiful Game's Favourite Child
- Kartik Aaryan Turns Heads in a Pawan Sachdeva Ensemble at AIFW AW '18; See Pics
- Elon Musk's Resume is Out And it is Giving Everyone Serious Resume Writing Goals
- Anupam Kher Visits Priyanka Chopra At Quantico Set In New York; See Pictures