GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jayanagar Assembly Election Result (Karnataka)

BJP LostINC WonOTH Lost
logo
»
1-min read

BJP Workers in Kanpur Perform 'Havan' for Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Well-Being

The BJP stalwart ruled India as prime minister between 1998 and 2004. As his health deteriorated, he slowly withdrew from public life and has been confined to his residence for many years.

News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2018, 12:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BJP Workers in Kanpur Perform 'Havan' for Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Well-Being
Kanpur BJP workers conduct 'havan' for former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who is admitted in AIIMS, Delhi.
New Delhi: BJP workers in Kanpur on Tuesday performed a havan or a religious ritual in which offerings are made to the fire, along with prayers or mantra chanting, for the well-being of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was admitted to AIIMS hospital in Delhi the previous afternoon.

The former PM is in ICU and underwent dialysis following complaints of lower respiratory tract infection and kidney issues.

The hospital authorities had earlier issued a statement saying the veteran politician was stable and is undergoing medical tests.

The 93-year-old leader is under the supervision of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, said a statement from the hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other senior politicians visited the BJP veteran, who was admitted in the hospital around 11.30 am on Monday.

The BJP stalwart ruled India as prime minister between 1998 and 2004. As his health deteriorated, he slowly withdrew from public life and has been confined to his residence for many years.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Did You Know the Oldest Woman to Climb Everest Is a Former Air Hostess and Miss India Finalist?

Did You Know the Oldest Woman to Climb Everest Is a Former Air Hostess and Miss India Finalist?

Recommended For You