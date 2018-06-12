English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BJP Workers in Kanpur Perform 'Havan' for Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Well-Being
The BJP stalwart ruled India as prime minister between 1998 and 2004. As his health deteriorated, he slowly withdrew from public life and has been confined to his residence for many years.
Kanpur BJP workers conduct 'havan' for former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who is admitted in AIIMS, Delhi.
New Delhi: BJP workers in Kanpur on Tuesday performed a havan or a religious ritual in which offerings are made to the fire, along with prayers or mantra chanting, for the well-being of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was admitted to AIIMS hospital in Delhi the previous afternoon.
The former PM is in ICU and underwent dialysis following complaints of lower respiratory tract infection and kidney issues.
The hospital authorities had earlier issued a statement saying the veteran politician was stable and is undergoing medical tests.
The 93-year-old leader is under the supervision of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, said a statement from the hospital.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other senior politicians visited the BJP veteran, who was admitted in the hospital around 11.30 am on Monday.
The BJP stalwart ruled India as prime minister between 1998 and 2004. As his health deteriorated, he slowly withdrew from public life and has been confined to his residence for many years.
