BJP Workers in Mumbai File Police Complaint Against Congress Activist Over 'Derogatory' WhatsApp Post
A Congress functionary allegedly uploaded a meme on local WhatsApp groups, depicting a dog 'Motiji' pooping and a man next to time dubbed as bhakt.
Representative Image.
Mumbai: BJP workers on Sunday complained to police here against a Congress activist for allegedly posting a derogatory meme on a social media platform, an official said.
According to the complaint, a Congress functionary uploaded a meme on local WhatsApp groups, depicting a dog 'Motiji' pooping and a man next to time dubbed as 'bhakt'.
Some BJP activists from Sion-Koliwada area here objected to the post and asked the Congress worker to delete it and tender an apology, the saffron party's local leader Alvin Das said.
However, when the post was not deleted, the BJP workers submitted a complaint at the Antop Hill police station here.
"We have received an application from BJP supporters. We will seek a legal opinion on it and action will be taken accordingly. An inquiry is on in the matter," Antop Hill police station's senior inspector Rajiv Wavhal said.
