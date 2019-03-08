BJP Workers Thrash Youth, Call Him Terrorist for Talking about Lack of Jobs on Air

In a grisly incident, a young student, who was speaking about the lack of jobs to a television reporter, was brutally thrashed by Bharatiya Janata Party supporters in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district. The video of the incident has gone viral.Adnan, a local, was prancing around with his friends when he spotted a television crew and decided to participate in it. As the journalist asked the youth about the changes brought by the BJP government after coming to power, Adnan said, “nothing much has changed.” The reporter was holding an election interactive session with the youngsters on relevant issues.Adnan went on to say that since the BJP has come to power in UP, the condition of roads have not improved and employment opportunities have significantly gone down. Soon after his statement, a group of BJP supporters present at the spot pounced him and began beating him up.“A terrorist”, howled the angry supporters as they continued to thrash Adnan mercilessly.“There was an interview going on so I went ahead to be a part of it. As soon as I said that there is lack of jobs and development in the country, the BJP workers started beating me up and called me terrorist. I was beaten up as I am a Muslim and spoke against the BJP. I was even called an anti-national. I want strict action against the culprits.”The Muzaffarnagar Police has assured strict action against the miscreants but, no arrests have been made yet.Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan said, “The current law and order situation in the state is not hidden from anyone. Anyone who dares to speak the truth is termed an ‘anti-national’ by the goons of BJP. I condemn this incident and demand immediate and strict action against the culprits.”