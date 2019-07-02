Take the pledge to vote

BJP Working President JP Nadda Slated to Visit Lucknow to Review Bypolls Preparation

This will be JP Nadda's first visit after taking charge as the party's working president. He had earlier served as the chief of the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit,

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:July 2, 2019, 10:43 AM IST
File photo of Union health minister JP Nadda.(Image: Reuters)
Lucknow: The Working President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former Union Minister Jagat Prasad Nadda will be visiting Lucknow on July 5 to take stock of the preparations for the bypolls on 12 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

This will be his first visit to the state capital after taking charge as the BJP working president. BJP workers will be giving a grand welcome to their working president.

“This will be the first visit of Shri Nadda post taking the charge of working president of the BJP, so we will ensure a grand and warm welcome to him. BJP Working President will be discussing the new membership drive of the BJP that is taking place in the state on July 5. It will be kicked off by PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi on July 6. Issues related to the organization will also be discussed,” BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said.

Nadda, who had played an important role in the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls, was earlier in-charge of the party’s Uttar Pradesh unit. During his visit, he will also be discussing the probables for the new BJP state president. It is also speculated that Nadda will be meeting UP CM Yogi Adityanath to discuss the extension of the UP State Cabinet.

Apart from this, the working president of the BJP will also be reviewing the ongoing membership drive meetings in the state as intra-party elections are likely to follow the assembly bypolls.

The BJP aims to induct 36 lakh new members in the party in Uttar Pradesh for which meetings have been going on at different levels. JP Nadda, who is known to be well versed with the on-ground situation in the state, said that BJP’s organizational structure will be on his priority.

According to the saffron party’s ‘one person one post’ thumb rule, following the elevation of Mahendra Nath Pandey to the Centre, the BJP could get a new state chief before the assembly polls.

