Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

BJP Would Have Blamed Arvind Kejriwal Had He Visited JNU, Says AAP After Delhi CM Receives Flak

Arvind Kejriwal has been receiving flak from some quarters for not visiting the spot after masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus.

PTI

Updated:January 6, 2020, 5:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BJP Would Have Blamed Arvind Kejriwal Had He Visited JNU, Says AAP After Delhi CM Receives Flak
File photo of AAP leader Sanjay Singh (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: As Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal drew criticism for not visiting JNU campus after Sunday's violence, AAP leader Sanjay Singh has said that had the party chief gone to the university, the BJP would have vitiated the atmosphere there and blamed it on him.

Kejriwal has been receiving flak from some quarters for not visiting the spot after masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus. Responding to the criticism, Singh said that had Kejriwal gone to the spot, the BJP would have vitiated the atmosphere there and blamed it on him.

He said that a response must be sought from Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the matter under whom the Delhi Police functions. Late Sunday night, Singh visited AIIMS and interacted with the injured students getting treatment there.

"The law and order situation is in shambles in the national capital. Why is Amit Shah sleeping. What has happened is very unfortunate. It has shocked the whole country and it is a very worrying issue for us," he said.

However, he refuted report that it is a political issue, saying deteriorating law and order situation is the issue here. "We have come here to express our solidarity with the students here," he said.

Reacting to the violence, Kejriwal on Sunday tweeted, "I am so shocked to know about the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police should immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside univ campus?"

Kejriwal said he also spoke to the Lieutenant Governor over the issue.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram