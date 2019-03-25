English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Writes to EC Over ‘Police Interference’ After Abhishek Banerjee’s Wife ‘Caught With 2kg Gold’
Mukul Roy, Jay Prakash Majumdar,Locket Chatterjee and Shishir Bajoria comprised the four-member BJP delegation.
Abhishek Banerjee at a press conference held at his office at Amtala in South 24 Parganas district. (Image: Twittter/ANI)
Kolkata: A day after TMC lawmaker Abhishek Banerjee refuted the reports that his wife was caught with 2 kgs of undeclared gold at Kolkata airport, a BJP delegation on Monday wrote to the Chief Election Officer over alleged interference of local Police when the customs authorities had had intercepted Banerjee’s wife.
The BJP said that Commissioner of Police, Biddhanagar Commissionerate should be held responsible if they interfered in the matter. The letter, however, does not mention the names of the Banerjee or his wife Rujira Naroola.
“It has been reported that Customs Authority has filed an official complaint in this regard at the NSCBI Airport Police station on March 22, 2019. If this report of complaint is a fact, then the said Police Commissioner Gyanwant Singh IPS should be shifted out from his position immediately, otherwise neutral investigation will not be possible.”
On the intervening night of March 15 and 16 Banerjee’s wife Rujira and her sister Menka Gambhir were travelling from Bangkok to Kolkata on a Thai Airways flight. According to reports, the women were intercepted with 2 kgs of undeclared gold at the Kolkata airport.
The BJP has been alleging that the local police had stepped in and escorted her outside when customs officials were trying to question her.
In a press conference on Sunday, Banerjee rubbished the allegations, adding that the Commissioner of Customs Kolkata Zone had written to a junior officer to file an FIR against his wife on the instructions from Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.
The TMC and BJP have been at loggerheads over the issue, prompting the central BJP leadership on Monday to step in and demand that the CCTV footage be made public along with the contents of the suitcase.
Edited by: Sana Fazili
