BJP Youth Leader Shoots Self, Was Asked to 'Prove' Love For Woman by Her Father
In a Facebook post by Atul Lokhande before taking the extreme step, he said that the woman's father had said he would let him marry his daughter if he survived. The 30-year-old is in a critical condition.
Bhopal: A 30-year-old leader of the BJP's youth wing is in a critical condition after he allegedly shot himself outside the residence of his female friend to "prove his love for her" police said on Wednesday.
The incident occurred last night when the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader, Atul Lokhande went to meet the 27-year-old woman's father at their home.
After a heated argument between the two, Lokhande came out and shot himself in the temple. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition was critical, police said.
Confirming the incident, Bhopal Superintendent of Police (SP) South, Rahul Lodha, said, "The seriously injured man is undergoing treatment in the hospital. Police have registered a case in this regard an further investigation is going on."
Lokhande took the step as he wanted to marry his 27-year-old friend, he added. In a Facebook post by Lokhande before taking the extreme step, he said that the woman's father asked him to come to their house in Shivaji Nagar area and prove his love for his daughter.
"Her father asked me to visit their home in the evening and kill myself to prove that I love her daughter. If I survived, he would let me marry her. I am at her residence, take me away from here (if I die). If I survive, I will come back on my own," he said in a long message posted at 8.56 pm.
"I won't be able to live without you, therefore, I am going," he added. Lokhande further said: "Many people fall in love, but no one love you like I do... I can't forget you...Truth is that I don't want to forget you... Because you are mine. I will love you forever... Till I die and even after that... All lovers give their heart, but only I will give my life."
He also posted nearly 40 photos of himself with the woman and claimed that they were in relationship for the last 13 years and had even got married . "The more inter-caste and inter-religious marriages happen, the more powerful India will become," he said further.
