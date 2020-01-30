Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

BJP Youth Wing Leader Charged under NSA after Challenging Ujjain Authorities While Opposing Anti-CAA Protest

BJYM general secretary Yogesh Sangte was arrested on Wednesday night after he threatened to disrupt law and order and asked the administration to clear the Beghum Bagh road where a protest against the CAA has been underway for more than a week.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:January 30, 2020, 8:25 PM IST
BJP Youth Wing Leader Charged under NSA after Challenging Ujjain Authorities While Opposing Anti-CAA Protest
Ujjain: Police on Thursday booked an office-bearer of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) under provisions of the National Security Act (NSA) and sent him out of Ujjain district amid protests from BJP workers in his support.

BJYM general secretary Yogesh Sangte was arrested on Wednesday night after he threatened to disrupt law and order and asked the administration to clear the Beghum Bagh road where a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been underway for more than a week, said Ujjain Superintendent of Police Sachin Atulkar.

The road where the protest has been continuing leads to the Mahakal temple. The administration has already cleared half the the road to ensure free movement of traffic.

The police arrested Sangte on a complaint filed by the Mahakal Temple Management Committee.

Sangte tried to create a law and order problem and offered a provocative statement despite the ongoing situation in the country, said Atulkar.

Amid high security, Sangte was sent to Rewa central jail on Thursday even as BJP workers staged a protest against what they described as "too harsh" action.

On another complaint, Mahakal police also booked Bajrang Dal worker Rupesh Thakur for spreading false information about the temple on social media. Another person was also booked for circulating the information through his cellphone.

(With inputs from Anand Nigam in Ujjain)

