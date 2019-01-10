BJP Youth Wing Leader Who Blamed Inspector for Bulandshahr Violence Arrested

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha member Shikhar Agarwal, one of the main accused in the Bulandshahr violence that led to the killing of a police inspector as well as a civilian, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’ Hapur district.The arrest took place early on Thursday following a joint operation by the Special Task Force and UP Police and came days after the other accused in the case, Bajrang Dal’s Yogesh Raj, was taken into custody. The tally of those arrested has now gone up to 36.Agarwal, who is the local head of BJYM in Syana, was named in the FIR lodged following the murder of inspector Subodh Singh on December 3 last year. According to sources, Agarwal is being questioned by a Special Investigation Team and will be produced in court on Thursday.Kumar had gone into hiding soon after the incident and had even released a video blaming the deceased inspector for the violence. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh police chief OP Singh had said there was a possibility of a conspiracy behind the incident.On December 3, a mob had stormed the Bulandshahr police station after cattle carcasses were found around Mahaw village, where lakhs of people had gathered for a 'Tabligi Ijtema'. As per the FIR report, Subodh Singh was shot and killed by a protester while he was trying to contain the mob.​