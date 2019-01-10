English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Youth Wing Leader Who Blamed Inspector for Bulandshahr Violence Arrested
Shikhar Agarwal is being questioned by a Special Investigation Team and will be produced in court on Thursday, as per sources.
The arrest took place early on Thursday following a joint operation by the Special Task Force and UP Police.
Loading...
Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha member Shikhar Agarwal, one of the main accused in the Bulandshahr violence that led to the killing of a police inspector as well as a civilian, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’ Hapur district.
The arrest took place early on Thursday following a joint operation by the Special Task Force and UP Police and came days after the other accused in the case, Bajrang Dal’s Yogesh Raj, was taken into custody. The tally of those arrested has now gone up to 36.
Agarwal, who is the local head of BJYM in Syana, was named in the FIR lodged following the murder of inspector Subodh Singh on December 3 last year. According to sources, Agarwal is being questioned by a Special Investigation Team and will be produced in court on Thursday.
Kumar had gone into hiding soon after the incident and had even released a video blaming the deceased inspector for the violence. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh police chief OP Singh had said there was a possibility of a conspiracy behind the incident.
On December 3, a mob had stormed the Bulandshahr police station after cattle carcasses were found around Mahaw village, where lakhs of people had gathered for a 'Tabligi Ijtema'. As per the FIR report, Subodh Singh was shot and killed by a protester while he was trying to contain the mob.
The arrest took place early on Thursday following a joint operation by the Special Task Force and UP Police and came days after the other accused in the case, Bajrang Dal’s Yogesh Raj, was taken into custody. The tally of those arrested has now gone up to 36.
Agarwal, who is the local head of BJYM in Syana, was named in the FIR lodged following the murder of inspector Subodh Singh on December 3 last year. According to sources, Agarwal is being questioned by a Special Investigation Team and will be produced in court on Thursday.
Kumar had gone into hiding soon after the incident and had even released a video blaming the deceased inspector for the violence. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh police chief OP Singh had said there was a possibility of a conspiracy behind the incident.
On December 3, a mob had stormed the Bulandshahr police station after cattle carcasses were found around Mahaw village, where lakhs of people had gathered for a 'Tabligi Ijtema'. As per the FIR report, Subodh Singh was shot and killed by a protester while he was trying to contain the mob.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bowlers Make Merry in Topsy-turvy Opening Day Between South Africa and Pakistan
- Following Protests by Congress Activists, The Accidental Prime Minister Screening Stopped in Ludhiana
- Google Responds to Irate Pixel Customer Who Put up Anti-Google Posters Around Delhi
- Roger Federer Names Wimbledon as Potential Future Farewell Venue
- #Rewatching90sMovies: In Darr, Shah Rukh Isn't the 'Villain' As Much as Male Entitlement Is
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results