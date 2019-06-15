BJP Youth Wing Leader's Corpse Found Buried in Sand in Madhya Pradesh

Jabalpur: Dead body of a leader of BJP’s youth was found buried under heap of sand in Bhedaghat in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district. The deceased, identified as Rishabh Jain alias Sulabh, was missing since Thursday after he had gone to attend an engagement party.

His family filed a missing complaint after he did not return on Friday morning. They started to look for him and found his motorcycle and a blood-stained slipper close to where the body was found, the police said.

‘The End’ was written on the heap of sand under which Jain’s body was found. The police said people Jain was last seen with on Thursday night were being identified and probed.

There was an injury mark on Jain’s forehead. The exact cause of the death is yet to be ascertained and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Jain was the city general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha of Bhedaghat area. Tension gripped the area after report of his murder spread.

He was involved in a protest against illegal liquor and illegal mining in river Narmada and locals assume this prompted the mafia to murder him.

Madhya Pradesh ABVP president Abhilash Pandey said Jain was the president of the BJYM Bhedaghat unit. "The end was written on top of the sand pile from where Jain's body was found. We have asked police to find the culprits in 48 hours or else we will start a massive agitation," Pandey said.

Police said Jain ran a marble artifacts shop in Panchavati area of Bhedaghat, some 25 kilometres from the district headquarters.

Bargi Congress MLA Sanjay Yadav claimed the youth’s death had nothing to do with mining, adding the youth’s family had some dispute which may have lead to his murder.

