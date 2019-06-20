BJP Youth Wing Members Burn Samajwadi Party MP's Effigy For Refusing to Chant 'Vande Mataram'
Newly elected Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Shafiqur Rahman Barq, had refused to chant 'Vande Matram' after taking oath, saying that it is 'against Islam'.
Shafiqur Rahman's statement drew protests from members of the treasury benches who demanded an apology from him. (Image : Youtube screengrab)
Sambhal: Members of the BJP's youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), on Thursday burnt an effigy of newly elected MP from Sambhal, Shafiqur Rahman Barq, for refusing to chant 'Vande Mataram' after taking oath as a member of the Lok Sabha.
After reading out his oath in the House on Tuesday, the Samajwadi Party MP had refused to chant 'Vande Mataram', saying "it's against Islam". His statement drew protests from members of the treasury benches who demanded an apology from him. BJYM activists burnt Barq's effigy at Fawwara Chowk in Chandausi area here.
District unit chief of BJYM, Vishal Chauhan, said, "Shafiqur Rahman Barq while taking oath in the Lok Sabha had opposed 'Vande Mataram', saying it is against Shariat. This shows his anti-India mindset. We would request the Government of India to disqualify him as MP." He alleged that the Sambhal MP is trying to incite Muslims by making such statements.
"Former president APJ Abdul Kalam never opposed Vande Mataram," Chauhan said, adding that Barq is doing so only to polarise the voters and hence "he should go to Pakistan".
Also Watch
-
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Powerful Earthquake Causes Causalities and Destruction in Southern China
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Marvel Announces Re-release of Avengers Endgame, Fans Flood Twitter with Avatar Memes
- No Criminal Case Against Rasikh Salam After Age Fudging Ban
- Extreme Turbulence Sends Flight Attendant's Cart Flying, Hot Water Injures Many - Watch Video
- Marvel President Kevin Feige Says Keanu Reeves was Approached for Almost Every MCU Movie
- Kia Seltos Compact SUV Unveiled in India: As it Happened
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s