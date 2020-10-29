BJP Yuva Morcha Gen Secy Fida Hussain, 2 Other Party Workers Shot Dead by Militants in J&K's Kulgam

Kulgam BJP Yuva Morcha General Secretary Fida Hussain, another party worker and a civilian were shot dead by militants on Thursday.

BJP worker Umar Hajam and the other person, possibly a saffron party member too, succumbed at a hospital, sources said.

Condoling the incident, former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, "Saddened to hear about the killing of three BJP workers in Kulgam. Condolences to their families. At the end of the day, its people of J&K who pay with their lives because of GOI’s ill thought out policies."

Another leader from the Valley, Omar Abdullah called the incident "terrible". "I unequivocally condemn the targeted killing of the 3 BJP workers in a terror attack. May Allah grant them place in Jannat and may their families find strength during this difficult time," he said.

Recently, several leaders associated with the ruling party have been attacked in the Valley. In July, BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari and two members of his family were killed after militants opened fire at them in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. Bari was earlier the district president of the party.

(details awaited)