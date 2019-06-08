'BJP's 33-Year Rule': Ram Madhav's Forsees India on 100th Independence Day, Has Prediction for Cong Too

New Delhi: BJP leader Ram Madhav on Friday expressed confidence that the BJP will break the record of Congress to become the long-serving party in power at Centre till 2047 and will celebrate the centenary of Indian Independence.

Addressing a thanksgiving rally held at Agartala, the BJP general secretary said, “If there's any party which has been in power for the longest duration, it's Congress - from 1950 to 1977. I assure you that Modi ji is going to break that record...There will be BJP in power till the time we enter 100th year of independence in 2047.”

He said the BJP government at the Centre would, in an extraordinary first, celebrate both the 75 years of Independence in 2022 and then the 100 years.

"Thrashing the so-called 'anti-incumbency factor', the BJP increased its own vote share by six crores in the just-concluded parliamentary polls. The BJP had secured 17 crore votes in 2014

Lok Sabha elections, but in the 17th general elections, the party bagged 23 crore votes," a jubilant Ram Madhav said.

Claiming that there were scores of corruption cases during the Congress rule at the Centre, the 55-year-old leader also said that there was not a single corruption charge against BJP in its five years of government.

"The BJP-led government in Tripura headed by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb would make the state a model state in three years. The Central government would provide all kinds of support, including financial assistance, to develop the tourism sector in Tripura," he added.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Law and Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath, newly elected Lok Sabha members from Tripura, Pratima Bhowmik and Rebati Tripura, among other leaders, spoke at the thanksgiving rally organised by the BJP for its victory in the state's two Lok Sabha seats for the first time.