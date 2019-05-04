English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP's Anantnag District Vice-President Shot Dead by Suspected Militants in J&K
Gul Mohammad Mir had unsuccessfully contested Assembly elections for Dooru segment in 2008 and 2014.
Srinagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party's Anantnag district vice-president was shot dead by suspected militants at Verinag area of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The deceased was identified as 60-year-old Gul Mohammad Mir alias Attal.
The gunmen, suspected to be militants, fired upon the man at around 10 pm. Mir received critical bullet wounds to his chest and abdomen.
BJP senior leader and former MLC Sofi Yousuf confirmed that Mir was the party's Anantnag district vice-president and had unsuccessfully contested Assembly elections for Dooru segment in 2008 and 2014.
A police officer also confirmed the incident and said Mir was taken to District Hospital Anantnag where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
A senior doctor said Mir received five bullet wounds — three in the chest and two in the abdomen.
