Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

BJP's Anantnag District Vice-President Shot Dead by Suspected Militants in J&K

Gul Mohammad Mir had unsuccessfully contested Assembly elections for Dooru segment in 2008 and 2014.

News18.com

Updated:May 4, 2019, 11:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BJP's Anantnag District Vice-President Shot Dead by Suspected Militants in J&K
Representative Image.
Loading...
Srinagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party's Anantnag district vice-president was shot dead by suspected militants at Verinag area of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The deceased was identified as 60-year-old Gul Mohammad Mir alias Attal.

The gunmen, suspected to be militants, fired upon the man at around 10 pm. Mir received critical bullet wounds to his chest and abdomen.

BJP senior leader and former MLC Sofi Yousuf confirmed that Mir was the party's Anantnag district vice-president and had unsuccessfully contested Assembly elections for Dooru segment in 2008 and 2014.

A police officer also confirmed the incident and said Mir was taken to District Hospital Anantnag where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A senior doctor said Mir received five bullet wounds — three in the chest and two in the abdomen.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram