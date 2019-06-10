Take the pledge to vote

BJP's 'Anti-Dalit Mentality' Behind 'Rising' Atrocities on Women & Dalits in UP: Congress

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala blamed the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government in a tweet following the alleged rape of a 12-year old Dalit girl by six men in Kushinagar district.

PTI

Updated:June 10, 2019, 6:54 PM IST
BJP's 'Anti-Dalit Mentality' Behind 'Rising' Atrocities on Women & Dalits in UP: Congress
File photo of Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Congress on Monday hit out at the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government over "rising" incidents of atrocities on women and Dalits in the State.

It also alleged that the "anti-Dalit mentality" of the saffron party was responsible for the failure of law and order in the northern state.

Tagging a PTI report on the alleged rape of a 12-year-old Dalit girl by six men in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, "In BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, the law and order situation is ineffective."

"Day by day, atrocities are increasing on women and Dalits. Ajay Singh Bisht Sarkar is sitting with its eyes closed. BJP's anti-Dalit mentality is responsible for this," he said.

The Congress has often referred Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as "Ajay Singh Bisht".

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police, the Kushinagar incident took place in a village in the Ahirouli Bazar police station area on June 7.

"A case against six persons has been registered under various sections of IPC, including section 376 (rape), POCSO Act and SC/ST Act," Superintendent of Police R N Mishra said on Sunday.
