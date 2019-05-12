English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP's Bharati Ghosh Breaks Down After Being Heckled at Polling Booth as Violence Mars Bengal Voting Again
Ghosh, who was reportedly heckled, pushed to the ground and her convoy attacked with bricks, received leg injuries in the scuffle in West Midnapore.
BJP's Bharati Ghosh during a scuffle with alleged TMC members.
Loading...
Ghatal (West Bengal): Bharati Ghosh, a former IPS officer who is contesting from Ghatal Lok Sabha seat as a BJP candidate, was heckled and her convoy attacked allegedly by supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress when she tried to enter a polling booth on Sunday.
Ghosh, who was reportedly heckled, pushed to the ground and her convoy attacked with bricks, received leg injuries in the scuffle in West Midnapore. She broke down after the incident and was rescued by her security guards. Ghosh had gone to the booth to deploy a BJP polling agent but she faced massive protest by TMC women’s wing members.
The Election Commission has sought a report after Ghosh allegedly tried to enter the booth with her mobile phone and take a video.
Ghosh, who served as Superintendent of Police in West Midnapore district and was once considered close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, joined the BJP in February 2019.
West Bengal has seen violence on polling days in the previous rounds of voting with workers of the Trinamool Congress and the BJP clashing in many parts of the state.
Two BJP workers were injured in East Midnapore on Saturday night after they were shot at. In Jhargram district, a BJP worker was found dead, with the party alleging that he was killed by Trinamool workers.
Security was heightened at polling stations in Bengal for the sixth phase after multiple cases of violence in the previous rounds.
Ghosh, who was reportedly heckled, pushed to the ground and her convoy attacked with bricks, received leg injuries in the scuffle in West Midnapore. She broke down after the incident and was rescued by her security guards. Ghosh had gone to the booth to deploy a BJP polling agent but she faced massive protest by TMC women’s wing members.
The Election Commission has sought a report after Ghosh allegedly tried to enter the booth with her mobile phone and take a video.
Ghosh, who served as Superintendent of Police in West Midnapore district and was once considered close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, joined the BJP in February 2019.
West Bengal has seen violence on polling days in the previous rounds of voting with workers of the Trinamool Congress and the BJP clashing in many parts of the state.
Two BJP workers were injured in East Midnapore on Saturday night after they were shot at. In Jhargram district, a BJP worker was found dead, with the party alleging that he was killed by Trinamool workers.
Security was heightened at polling stations in Bengal for the sixth phase after multiple cases of violence in the previous rounds.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
Saturday 11 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Top 100+ BHP Hatchbacks You Can Get Under Rs 10 Lakh In India
- IPL 2019 Final Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch MI vs CSK on Live TV & Online Today
- Robert Downey Jr Shares BTS Pictures of His Final Moments as Iron Man in Avengers Endgame
- Google Lets You Recreate Gabbar Singh's Iconic Scene From 'Sholay'
- Bananas May Go Extinct Soon, and Climate Change is to Be Blamed
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results