BJP's Bharati Ghosh Breaks Down After Being Heckled at Polling Booth as Violence Mars Bengal Voting Again

Bharati Ghosh, a former IPS officer who is contesting from Ghatal Lok Sabha seat as a BJP candidate, was heckled and her convoy attacked allegedly by supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress when she tried to enter a polling booth on Sunday.Ghosh, who was reportedly heckled, pushed to the ground and her convoy attacked with bricks, received leg injuries in the scuffle in West Midnapore. She broke down after the incident and was rescued by her security guards. Ghosh had gone to the booth to deploy a BJP polling agent but she faced massive protest by TMC women’s wing members.The Election Commission has sought a report after Ghosh allegedly tried to enter the booth with her mobile phone and take a video.Ghosh, who served as Superintendent of Police in West Midnapore district and was once considered close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, joined the BJP in February 2019.West Bengal has seen violence on polling days in the previous rounds of voting with workers of the Trinamool Congress and the BJP clashing in many parts of the state.Two BJP workers were injured in East Midnapore on Saturday night after they were shot at. In Jhargram district, a BJP worker was found dead, with the party alleging that he was killed by Trinamool workers.Security was heightened at polling stations in Bengal for the sixth phase after multiple cases of violence in the previous rounds.