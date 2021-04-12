BJP's Bhopal Office Bans Outsider Entry for Ten Days after 7 Test Positive for Covid-19

The Madhya Pradesh state headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bhopal has been restricted for outsiders’entry after seven, including former organisational secretary Makhan Singh, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. On Monday, office secretary Raghvendra Singh ordered to lock the gates of the office and ban outsiders’entry for the next 10 days. Singh asked the party workers to limit their visits to the office and contact party officebearers on phone when needed. Several low-rung staffers also reside within the complex with families.

In the fresh wave of coronavirus, several BJP leaders and workers have fallen prey to the Covid-19 infection as the situation continues to be grim across the country. Keeping in view the fresh wave, BJP’s MP unit had been practicing caution with cap on number of visitors to avoid any cluster outbreaks. For nearly two weeks, no party meeting has been organised in the office and no event or press briefing is scheduled there for the next ten days, a senior party leader said.

With 919 fresh cases in Indore and 793 cases in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh has recorded total 5939 cases in the last 24 hours. In wake of the surge in cases, Madhya Pradesh government has imposed night curfew in Bhopal and Indore and ordered closure of markets at 10pm in eight other districts, including Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Ratlam, Chhindwada, Burhanpur, Betul and Khargone. Those coming from Maharashtra will be subjected to week-long isolation in the eight districts.

Amid concerns over a second wave of the virus, Bhopal and Indore are emerging as COVID-19 hotspots.

