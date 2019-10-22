BJP's Darjeeling MP Alleges Attack by 80-100 TMC Supporters Armed With Knives and Sharp Weapons

Darjeeling: BJP’s Darjeeling MP Raju Bista was allegedly attacked by TMC workers while he was on his way to Sinji in Kalimpong on Monday. Bista said that he was accompanied by BJP and Gorkha Janmukti Morcha workers when nearly 100 TMC workers attacked them.

“Today, while I was on my way to Sinji in Kalimpong, there was an attempt on my life,” Bista said in a statement.

The BJP leader alleged that majority of the men who stopped his convoy were drunk and said they were armed with Khukuri, knives and other sharp weapons. Violence escalated when the TMC men allegedly started throwing stones at Bista’s convoy. Many BJP and GJM workers were left injured in the ‘well-planned ambush’, Bista said.

Bista said his personal security officers were also injured as they tried to protect him from the ‘barrage of stones thrown at him’. Bista also accused the West Bengal police of providing tactical supportto the attackers.

"I had called Kalimpong Superintendent of Police SP Yadav last night, and appraised him of the security threat that I faced owing to this organized hooliganism," Bista said in a statement, alleging that the attack was planned to prevent him from executing his parliamentary duties smoothly.

He urged the West Bengal Home Secretary and West Bengal Director General of Police to direct the Kalimpong Police to provide adequate security to prevent the occurrence of any such incident in the future.

