Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

BJP's Darjeeling MP Alleges Attack by 80-100 TMC Supporters Armed With Knives and Sharp Weapons

Bista said his personal security officers were also injured as they tried to protect him from the ‘barrage of stones thrown at him’.

News18.com

Updated:October 22, 2019, 5:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BJP's Darjeeling MP Alleges Attack by 80-100 TMC Supporters Armed With Knives and Sharp Weapons
File photo of Raju Singh Bista.

Darjeeling: BJP’s Darjeeling MP Raju Bista was allegedly attacked by TMC workers while he was on his way to Sinji in Kalimpong on Monday. Bista said that he was accompanied by BJP and Gorkha Janmukti Morcha workers when nearly 100 TMC workers attacked them.

“Today, while I was on my way to Sinji in Kalimpong, there was an attempt on my life,” Bista said in a statement.

The BJP leader alleged that majority of the men who stopped his convoy were drunk and said they were armed with Khukuri, knives and other sharp weapons. Violence escalated when the TMC men allegedly started throwing stones at Bista’s convoy. Many BJP and GJM workers were left injured in the ‘well-planned ambush’, Bista said.

Bista said his personal security officers were also injured as they tried to protect him from the ‘barrage of stones thrown at him’. Bista also accused the West Bengal police of providing tactical supportto the attackers.

"I had called Kalimpong Superintendent of Police SP Yadav last night, and appraised him of the security threat that I faced owing to this organized hooliganism," Bista said in a statement, alleging that the attack was planned to prevent him from executing his parliamentary duties smoothly.

He urged the West Bengal Home Secretary and West Bengal Director General of Police to direct the Kalimpong Police to provide adequate security to prevent the occurrence of any such incident in the future.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram